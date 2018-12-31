Marcus Mariota Says He Won't Need Surgery on Injuries; Will Make Full Recovery

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota said Monday that he won't need surgery on the neck and foot injuries that hampered him late in the 2018 NFL season.

Travis Haney of The Athletic noted Mariota, who missed the team's Week 17 playoff eliminator loss to the Indianapolis Colts, said he just needs rest before starting his offseason routine. The fourth-year QB added that he's expected to make a complete recovery from the ailments, per The Athletic's John Glennon.

