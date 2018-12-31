Cowboys Rumors: Kris Richard Targeted as Part of Jets' Head Coach Search

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 31, 2018

In this Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, photo, Dallas Cowboys assistant coach Kris Richard walks on the field before an preseason NFL Football game in Arlington, Texas. Richard wears cleats to practice just in case the new secondary coach of the Dallas Cowboys decides to jump in on a play, which he did in training camp. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The New York Jets are reportedly "requesting an interview" with Dallas Cowboys passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach Kris Richard, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com.

Richard is reportedly one of the "hot names" currently on the market for teams looking to address head-coaching vacancies, per Bucky Brooks of NFL.com.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

