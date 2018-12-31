Josh Hill, Saints Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $8.85 Million Contract Extension

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 31, 2018

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 18: Josh Hill #89 of the New Orleans Saints is hit by Nigel Bradham #53 of the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 18, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Saints defeated the Eagles 48-7. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints have reportedly agreed to a three-year, $8.85 million contract extension with tight end Josh Hill, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Hill, 28, doesn't flash on the stat sheet, recording just 16 receptions for 185 yards and a touchdown this season. But his impact is felt in other ways:

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

