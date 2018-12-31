Josh Hill, Saints Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $8.85 Million Contract Extension

Josh Hill, Saints Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $8.85 Million Contract ExtensionDecember 31, 2018
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
The New Orleans Saints have reportedly agreed to a three-year, $8.85 million contract extension with tight end Josh Hill, according to Field Yates of ESPN.
Hill, 28, doesn't flash on the stat sheet, recording just 16 receptions for 185 yards and a touchdown this season. But his impact is felt in other ways:
Josh Katzenstein @jkatzenstein
Here's what Saints TE coach Dan Campbell said about Josh Hill last week. Hill reportedly signed a three-year extension with the Saints. https://t.co/9GJy0SgRkQ
