Josh Hill, Saints Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $8.85 Million Contract Extension

The New Orleans Saints have reportedly agreed to a three-year, $8.85 million contract extension with tight end Josh Hill, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Hill, 28, doesn't flash on the stat sheet, recording just 16 receptions for 185 yards and a touchdown this season. But his impact is felt in other ways:

