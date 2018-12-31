Floyd Mayweather After Dominant Win vs. Tenshin Nasukawa: 'I'm Still Retired'

Koji Sasahara/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather's exhibition against Tenshin Nasukawa was a laughably one-sided affair, as the undefeated boxer destroyed Nasukawa in about two minutes before the fight was called.

After the match, Mayweather reiterated he wasn't planning on coming out of retirement, per Dan Rafael of ESPN.com:

"I'm still retired. I don't look forward to coming back to boxing. But, you know, I did this just to entertain the fans in Japan. They wanted this to happen over here in Japan, so I said why not? So, once again, I'm still retired. I'm still 50-0. Tenshin is still undefeated. He's still a true champion. Tenshin is a hell of a fighter and he's a great champion. ... I want the fans all around the world to support Tenshin. He's a great guy. ... He's a great champion."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.