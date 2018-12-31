Floyd Mayweather After Dominant Win vs. Tenshin Nasukawa: 'I'm Still Retired'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 31, 2018

Floyd Mayweather Jr. delivers his left to Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, during their three-round exhibition match on New Year's Eve, at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, north of Tokyo, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
Koji Sasahara/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather's exhibition against Tenshin Nasukawa was a laughably one-sided affair, as the undefeated boxer destroyed Nasukawa in about two minutes before the fight was called.

After the match, Mayweather reiterated he wasn't planning on coming out of retirement, per Dan Rafael of ESPN.com:

"I'm still retired. I don't look forward to coming back to boxing. But, you know, I did this just to entertain the fans in Japan. They wanted this to happen over here in Japan, so I said why not? So, once again, I'm still retired. I'm still 50-0. Tenshin is still undefeated. He's still a true champion. Tenshin is a hell of a fighter and he's a great champion. ... I want the fans all around the world to support Tenshin. He's a great guy. ... He's a great champion."

   

