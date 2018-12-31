Floyd Mayweather vs Tenshin Nasukawa Results: Twitter Reacts to Exhibition Fight

Koji Sasahara/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has never lost a boxing match to a professional boxer, so he surely wasn't going to lose one to a kickboxer.

Mayweather defeated 20-year-old Tenshin Nasukawa on Monday at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. According to the Mirror, Mayweather knocked down his opponent three times in the opening round before Nasukawa's corner threw in the towel and ended the exhibition fight.

While Nasukawa never had a chance, it should be noted that mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor lasted 10 rounds in his boxing matchup against Mayweather in 2017.

McGregor more than held his own in the bout, even landing a few head-turning punches, and the result of Monday's exhibition saw the Irishman praised in retrospect:

Monday's fight was so easy that there were questions about whether it was fixed, but Ariel Helwani of ESPN provided several counterpoints to the argument:

Monday's fight didn't count in the record books, so Mayweather still has a 50-0 record with 27 knockouts throughout his impressive boxing career. He was challenged a number of times on his way to passing Rocky Marciano's 49-0 mark and will go down as one of the best boxers in history.

This fight probably won't make the career highlight reel, though.