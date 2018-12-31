Floyd Mayweather vs Tenshin Nasukawa Results: Twitter Reacts to Exhibition Fight

Floyd Mayweather vs Tenshin Nasukawa Results: Twitter Reacts to Exhibition FightDecember 31, 2018
Floyd Mayweather Jr. has never lost a boxing match to a professional boxer, so he surely wasn't going to lose one to a kickboxer.
Mayweather defeated 20-year-old Tenshin Nasukawa on Monday at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. According to the Mirror, Mayweather knocked down his opponent three times in the opening round before Nasukawa's corner threw in the towel and ended the exhibition fight.
There were naturally plenty of reactions to the event on Twitter, with many taking particular note of how much money the 50-0 boxer made for a couple of minutes' work:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Floyd Mayweather makes $9 million in 139 seconds after easily defeating Tenshin Nasukawa with three knockdowns https://t.co/wfyxtugfpU
SPORF @Sporf
🇺🇸 @FloydMayweather defeats @TeppenTenshin in Round 1. 🥊 50 Boxing Fights 🎟 1 Exhibition Fight ✅ 51 Wins ❌ 0 Defeats 💰 $9m for the fight. 💰 $9m for one round. 💰 $3m per minute. 💰 $50k per second. 🤑 The Money Team. https://t.co/WBgm2Bh0do
It was also noted how easy the fight was for Money:
Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani
Floyd Mayweather def. Tenshin Nasakuwa in the first round. Mayweather knocked him down 3 times in 2 minutes and then Nasukawa’s corner threw in the towel. Mayweather toyed with him throughout. Was never in danger and danced when the fight was over.
caposa @Grabaka_Hitman
That.. looked like a 50-0 boxer against a 20 year old kickboxer in a boxing match. That's exactly what it looked like.
Paddy Power @paddypower
Mayweather beats a 20-year-old kick boxer inside a round. This now sets up a fight with Brian from our accounts department.
Dan Hardy @danhardymma
Floyd ‘Give Me Your Lunch Money’ Mayweather - as he’s known in Tenshin’s school. 😂 #TooEasy
Eric Jackman @NewYorkRic
Floyd pulled up to the park in flip-flops, put his keys and cell phone down on the baseline, dunked on Tenshin three times, grabbed his stuff and went to the deli for a juice and a beef patty.
While Nasukawa never had a chance, it should be noted that mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor lasted 10 rounds in his boxing matchup against Mayweather in 2017.
McGregor more than held his own in the bout, even landing a few head-turning punches, and the result of Monday's exhibition saw the Irishman praised in retrospect:
MiddleEasy @MiddleEasy
Ummm... by the way, can we put some respect on Conor McGregor’s name? Dude went 10 rounds eating those shots.
Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani
And so in the words of Chael P., it makes you think ... just how good is Conor McGregor?
Monday's fight was so easy that there were questions about whether it was fixed, but Ariel Helwani of ESPN provided several counterpoints to the argument:
Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani
If it ended in a draw or was a snoozer or if Tenshin won ... sure, fix. This only hurt a Rizin and it’s star.
Here is a look at the best of the rest:
MiddleEasy @MiddleEasy
Every single time I see Floyd say “Hey Tenshin, let’s fight now” I become less and less convinced that God exists. #RIZIN14
Michael David Smith @MichaelDavSmith
I wonder what percentage of American sports fans are aware that, right this minute, Floyd Mayweather is boxing in Japan.
Monday's fight didn't count in the record books, so Mayweather still has a 50-0 record with 27 knockouts throughout his impressive boxing career. He was challenged a number of times on his way to passing Rocky Marciano's 49-0 mark and will go down as one of the best boxers in history.
This fight probably won't make the career highlight reel, though.
