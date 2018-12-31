Floyd Mayweather vs Tenshin Nasukawa Results: Twitter Reacts to Exhibition Fight

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 31, 2018

Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa lies on the mat after being knocked out by Floyd Mayweather Jr. during first round of their three-round exhibition match on New Year's Eve, at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, north of Tokyo, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
Koji Sasahara/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has never lost a boxing match to a professional boxer, so he surely wasn't going to lose one to a kickboxer.

Mayweather defeated 20-year-old Tenshin Nasukawa on Monday at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. According to the Mirror, Mayweather knocked down his opponent three times in the opening round before Nasukawa's corner threw in the towel and ended the exhibition fight.

There were naturally plenty of reactions to the event on Twitter, with many taking particular note of how much money the 50-0 boxer made for a couple of minutes' work:

It was also noted how easy the fight was for Money:

While Nasukawa never had a chance, it should be noted that mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor lasted 10 rounds in his boxing matchup against Mayweather in 2017.

McGregor more than held his own in the bout, even landing a few head-turning punches, and the result of Monday's exhibition saw the Irishman praised in retrospect:

Monday's fight was so easy that there were questions about whether it was fixed, but Ariel Helwani of ESPN provided several counterpoints to the argument:

Here is a look at the best of the rest:

Monday's fight didn't count in the record books, so Mayweather still has a 50-0 record with 27 knockouts throughout his impressive boxing career. He was challenged a number of times on his way to passing Rocky Marciano's 49-0 mark and will go down as one of the best boxers in history.

This fight probably won't make the career highlight reel, though.

