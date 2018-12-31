Floyd Mayweather 'Begging' for Khabib Nurmagodov Fight, Per UFC Star's Manager

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is "begging" to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov, according to the UFC star's manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Nurmagomedov called out the retired boxer on Instagram after defeating Conor McGregor in the Octagon in October to extend his MMA record to 27-0.

Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports he has since been in contact with the American regarding a potential showdown: "I think Floyd's scared. Me and him have been texting each other for the last month. If he say he did not, I'm going to put everything online. Don't lie, Floyd! Do not lie, Floyd! He's very much begging for the fight."

Mayweather had responded on social media to Nurmagomedov's challenge and hinted he would be receptive to a meeting:

Money came out of retirement in 2017 to face Conor McGregor in an official match. His 10th-round knockout victory extended his career record to an unbeaten 50-0.

Mayweather will fight kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa on New Year's Eve, but that is an unofficial three-round exhibition that will not count toward his record.

Should the 41-year-old face Nurmagomedov, 30, in the ring, Abdelaziz is confident the younger man would win.

"I think Khabib will beat his ass," he said. "I think Khabib is much stronger, more tougher than Conor, and Conor went 10 rounds with him."

What's left is for the parties to hash out a deal, and Abdelaziz wants to see a lucrative offer for his man: "At the end of the day, if he [Mayweather] want it, the fight is here. I like this fight. But, he has to come a little bit better. He knows what I'm talking about."

MMA writers Ben Fowlkes and Duane Finley have no desire to see the two face off in the ring:

McGregor had to make the crossover to boxing for the fight, while Nasukawa also has to adhere to boxing rules in their exhibition. Nurmagomedov will almost certainly have to do the same, as Mayweather isn't likely to step out of his comfort zone and risk defeat.

The Russian's biggest strength is his ability to grapple and take fights to the mat rather than his striking, though.

A boxing match would negate that, and it's difficult to see him faring any better than McGregor did in those circumstances despite Mayweather's advancing years.