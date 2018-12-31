NFL Rumors: Packers Request Josh McDaniels, Brian Flores Interviews

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 31, 2018

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2014, file photo, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, right, talks with safety's coach Brian Flores as they walk out to the field before practice begins at the NFL football team's facility in Foxborough, Mass. It looked like the Patriots would be replacing both of their coordinators following February's Super Bowl loss to Philadelphia. McDaniels walked away from a deal to coach the Colts. But there will be a new look on defense, with Flores taking over play calling duties following defensive coordinator Matt Patricia's departure. AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)
Stephan Savoia/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have their eyes on the New England Patriots' staff as they search for their next head coach.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the NFC North team requested permission to discuss the position with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Patriots defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Schefter noted the Cleveland Browns requested permission to interview Flores regarding their head coaching position as well.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    Firing Bowles Pushes Jets in Right Direction

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Firing Bowles Pushes Jets in Right Direction

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Betting Spreads for Entire Wild Card Slate

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Betting Spreads for Entire Wild Card Slate

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Cousins Is Officially an $84M Bust

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cousins Is Officially an $84M Bust

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Packers to Request Interviews with Josh McDaniels, Brian Flores

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Packers to Request Interviews with Josh McDaniels, Brian Flores

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk