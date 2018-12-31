NFL Rumors: Packers Request Josh McDaniels, Brian Flores Interviews

Stephan Savoia/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have their eyes on the New England Patriots' staff as they search for their next head coach.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the NFC North team requested permission to discuss the position with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Patriots defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Schefter noted the Cleveland Browns requested permission to interview Flores regarding their head coaching position as well.

