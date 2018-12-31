NFL Playoff Bracket 2019: AFC, NFC TV Schedule and Super Bowl Picks

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The NFL playoffs are set, so now fans and analysts alike can begin predicting how they think the postseason will unfold and which team will win Super Bowl LIII.

In the AFC, the top four seeds took care of business in Week 17. The Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens all won to secure their spots, with the Chiefs (AFC West), Texans (AFC South) and Ravens (AFC North) clinching their respective divisions.

In the NFC, the defending Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles notched a win over the Washington Redskins, which, paired with a Minnesota Vikings loss to the Chicago Bears, allowed them to return to the playoffs as the No. 6 seed and final wild-card team.

Now, the action will really start to pick up as 12 teams will battle it out to try to win a Super Bowl championship.

Wild-Card Round

Saturday, Jan. 5

No. 6 Indianapolis Colts at No. 3 Houston Texans, 4:35 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 4 Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. ET, Fox

Sunday, Jan. 6

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 4 Baltimore Ravens, 1:05 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 6 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 3 Chicago Bears, 4:40 p.m. ET, NBC

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 12

No. 4, 5 or 6 AFC seed at No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs, 4:35 p.m. ET, NBC

No. 3, 4 or 5 NFC seed at No. 2 Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET, Fox

Sunday, Jan. 13

No. 3, 4 or 5 NFC seed at No. 2 New England Patriots, 1:05 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 4, 5 or 6 NFC seed at No. 1 New Orleans Saints, 4:40 p.m. ET, Fox

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 20

NFC Championship Game, 3:05 p.m. ET, Fox

AFC Championship Game, 6:40 p.m. ET, CBS

Super Bowl LIII

Sunday, Feb. 3

AFC champion vs. NFC champion in Atlanta, 6:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Top Three Super Bowl Contenders (In Descending Order)

New England Patriots

The Pats always find a way to get it done in the playoffs, so they have to be considered among the top contenders again this season.

Sure, Tom Brady is getting up there in age, but the five-time Super Bowl-champion quarterback had another strong season for New England. The 41-year-old passed for 4,105 yards and 25 touchdowns while leading the Patriots to an 11-5 regular season, earning them the No. 2 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye.

They may not be a popular pick, but the Pats always find a way to enter the conversation when late January rolls around.

New Orleans Saints

Bill Feig/Associated Press

How can you not consider a dominant team led by a veteran quarterback who powered it to a 13-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC?

Drew Brees may have only passed for 3,992 yards—his lowest regular-season total since 2005—but he threw 32 touchdowns and set the NFL single-season record for completion percentage at 74.4 percent. And he didn't play the Saints' Week 17 game against the Carolina Panthers.

With two weeks of rest, Brees and the Saints will be ready to begin their postseason run in the divisional round on Jan. 13. As the No. 1 seed, they'll also have home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

Los Angeles Rams

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Super Bowl pick here is the Rams, who have a strong all-around team and have had an impressive season.

Los Angeles opened the regular season with 11 wins in its first 12 games, which included an incredible 54-51 victory over Kansas City on Monday Night Football on Nov. 19. The Rams lost two straight games in December to fellow NFC playoff teams—the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles—but they'll be ready to peak at the right time in January.

The Rams' postseason success could depend on the health of star running back Todd Gurley, who missed the final two weeks of the regular season due to a knee injury. But if Gurley returns and plays at top form, Los Angeles will be a tough team to beat.

