Report: Leonard Fournette's Remaining Contract Guarantees Voided by Jaguars

Leonard Fournette's future with the Jacksonville Jaguars is now in question after an adjustment to his contract.

According to Mark Long of the Associated Press, all guarantees in the running back's contract have been voided as a result of his suspension last month. Fournette was forced to sit one game after getting into a fight during the team's Week 12 game against the Buffalo Bills.

The 23-year-old will have an opportunity to challenge the decision.

Fournette was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 draft and had a productive rookie season, totaling 1,040 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns. Unfortunately, hamstring injuries limited him throughout 2018, and he managed only 439 rushing yards and six total scores in eight games.

There are also now questions about his personality, especially after seemingly not paying attention to Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. Executive vice president Tom Coughlin called him out after the game along with running back T.J. Yeldon, who was active during the game.

"I am disappointed in the behavior today from T.J. Yeldon and Leonard Fournette," Coughlin said, per Phillip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union. "They were disrespectful, selfish and their behavior was unbecoming that of a professional football player."

This wasn't a good look just a few weeks after being involved in a fight on the field, although he defended the skirmish as simply being a good teammate.

"Your brothers are getting attacked, they're fighting out there, you're going to have to go there and also protect your own," he said at the time, per the team's official site. "But at the same time, professional now, I mean, you can't have that."

Missing one game in what became a 5-11 season for the Jaguars doesn't seem like a big deal, but it could cost the running back dearly.

Fournette was set to have a $7.4 million cap hit next season and $8.6 million in 2020, per Spotrac. As a first-round pick, he had a fifth-year option that would have kept him on the roster through 2021.

However, if Fournette doesn't fight this and the void stands, the Jaguars could release the running back with no financial windfall and start fresh at the position.