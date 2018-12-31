Final 2018 NFL Regular-Season Team Grades

0 of 32

We've reached the end of the 2018 NFL regular season. While 12 teams are moving on to the playoffs and a shot at Super Bowl LIII, the other 20 are turning their focus to the offseason.

We've watched Patrick Mahomes take the league by storm and seen Baker Mayfield go from being a backup to breaking the all-time rookie touchdown record. We've watched teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams carve up defenses, and we've seen teams like the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens win with theirs.

All five rookie first-round quarterbacks finished the season as starters, and some head coaches didn't even last the season.

We've been grading teams on a weekly basis, and now it's time to take one final look at how each club graded out for the season. We'll be looking primarily at how teams performed both in general and in relation to preseason and in-season expectations.