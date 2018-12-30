NFL Playoff Bracket 2019: AFC, NFC Picture and Super Bowl Predictions

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs finally got it done in Week 17, as they defeated the Oakland Raiders and earned the AFC West crown.

The Chiefs had served notice since the start of the season that they were one of the most dangerous teams in the NFL, but they failed to clinch the division title or the No. 1 seed despite having opportunities in Week 15 and 16.

They lost back-to-back games to the Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks, and while they did not play badly in either game, they were unable to win.

However, with explosive quarterback Patrick Mahomes continuing to fire away, they got the best of their archrivals in the final game of the season by a 35-3 score.

Here's a look at the AFC playoff bracket heading into Sunday night's regular-season finale between the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. The winner of that game will earn the AFC's No. 2 wild-card seed.

AFC Bracket

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2. New England Patriots

3. Houston Texans

4. Baltimore Ravens

5. Los Angeles Chargers

6. Indianapolis Colts/Tennessee Titans

The Patriots clinched the No. 2 seed with their never-in-doubt 38-3 win over the New York Jets, and the Texans clinched the AFC South title with a 20-3 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Ravens finished their run to the AFC North crown by hanging on for a 26-24 victory over the Cleveland Browns, and while the Chargers beat the Denver Broncos and have the second-best record in the conference, they are the No. 1 wild card team.

The Ravens go into the playoffs having won six of their last seven games.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

NFC Bracket

1. New Orleans Saints

2. Los Angeles Rams

3. Chicago Bears

4. Dallas Cowboys

5. Seattle Seahawks

6. Philadelphia Eagles

The Rams were expected to win the No. 2 seed in the NFC and they accomplished that by pounding the San Francisco 49ers in their Week 17 matchup at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

That win meant the Bears will play during wild-card weekend at the No. 3 seed. They will host the Eagles, who punished the Washington Redskins 24-0 in their final regular-season game.

Since the Bears stopped the Vikings 24-10 on their homefield, that gave the Eagles the final playoff spot in the NFC.

The Cowboys were locked into the No. 4 spot in the playoff structure as the NFC East champions prior to Week 17, and they will host the Seahawks in the first round of the playoffs.

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Super Bowl predictions

This appears to be a wide-open playoff year. The Saints, Rams and Chiefs were all dominant at one point or another, but none of those teams appears to be peaking as the regular season comes to its conclusion.

That's where coaching comes into the picture. It will be up to Sean Payton, Sean McVay and Andy Reid to get their teams back up to top form when they start playing meaningful games in the divisional playoffs during the weekend of January 12 and 13.

Look for Payton to get his Saints back up to top form and the same with Reid and the Chiefs. Both teams should win their divisional matchups, allowing them to host the conference championship games.

The Saints should host the Rams in the NFC title game, while the Chiefs must take on the Patriots in the AFC title game.

The Rams will push the Saints hard, but New Orleans will survive in the fourth quarter, and the Chiefs will finally play their best game when it matters most.

The Chiefs return to the Super Bowl for the first time since their famous win over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV.

It will be a spectacular, high-scoring show in the Super Bowl, and Mahomes and the Kansas City offense will celebrate in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on the night of February 3.