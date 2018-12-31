Chelsea vs. Southampton: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Chelsea vs. Southampton: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV InfoDecember 31, 2018
Chelsea play their first Premier League fixture of 2019 on Wednesday when they take on struggling Southampton at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues picked up wins over Watford and Crystal Palace over the Christmas period to close to within two points of Tottenham Hotspur in third place in the table.
Meanwhile, manager Ralph Hasenhuttl's bright start to life at the Saints ended with defeats to West Ham United and Manchester City.
The results mean only goal difference is keeping the Saints out of the relegation zone, and they will be desperate for three points to try and move away from the bottom three.
Date: Wednesday, January 2
Time: 7:45 p.m. (GMT), 2:45 p.m. (ET)
TV Info: NBCSN (U.S.)
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live (U.S.)
Odds: Chelsea: 29-100, Draw: 5-1, Southampton: 9-1
Odds according to OddsShark
Preview
Chelsea's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday came at a cost, as the Blues saw their injury problems worsen during the clash at Selhurst Park.
Striker Olivier Giroud left the ground on crutches, and manager Maurizio Sarri highlighted the amount of injuries he's having to contend with ahead of Southampton:
Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 @HLNinEngeland
The ankle and the damage done. Giroud on crutches. #cfc https://t.co/GoBflDkNCQ
Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella
Sarri describes Fabregas' injury as a 'neck problem and said: "Yesterday in 10 minutes we had three injuries – Fabregas, Loftus and Drinkwater – then Giroud today, and we were already without Pedro and Odoi" #CRYCHE #CFC
Alvaro Morata replaced the injured Giroud, but his performance will have done little to convince Sarri he deserves to start against the Saints:
EiF @EiFSoccer
Alvara Morata's 10 minute cameo today perfectly exemplified his Chelsea career so far - absolutely terrible. Is there anything he's good at these days? He's always offside, can't finish, can't hold up play, can't dribble, can't pass. He needs a fresh start at a different team.
The Chelsea boss is more likely to draft Eden Hazard back into a false nine role for Wednesday's game.
Sarri can also take comfort from the contribution of N'Golo Kante. The midfielder scored his third goal of the season against Palace, his best ever goalscoring haul:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
3 – N’Golo Kante has scored three goals in 20 Premier League games this season – his best goal return in a single season in the top five European leagues. Reinvented. #CRYCHE https://t.co/tXYgzCivR6
Chelsea have not been at their best in recent games, but they have still managed to get the results required and cement fourth place, five points ahead of Arsenal.
Meanwhile, Southampton have been brought back down to earth after wins over Arsenal and Huddersfield Town in Hasenhuttl's first two games in charge.
The Saints must also cope without captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg against Chelsea following his red card for a reckless lunge on Fernandinho against Manchester City.
Hasenhuttl made it clear what he thought of his skipper's impending absence:
Alex Crook @alex_crook
Suffice to say Hasenhuttl not happy with Pierre Hojbjerg. Described his suspension as 'a disaster' for #SaintsFC
Hojbjerg's influence will be missed at Stamford Bridge, and Hassenhuttl will have to find a way to cope without the Dane if Southampton are to take anything from their trip to London.
