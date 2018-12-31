Chelsea vs. Southampton: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IDecember 31, 2018

WATFORD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Eden Hazard of Chelsea celebrates after scoring his team's second goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Chelsea FC at Vicarage Road on December 26, 2018 in Watford, United Kingdom. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Chelsea play their first Premier League fixture of 2019 on Wednesday when they take on struggling Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues picked up wins over Watford and Crystal Palace over the Christmas period to close to within two points of Tottenham Hotspur in third place in the table.

Meanwhile, manager Ralph Hasenhuttl's bright start to life at the Saints ended with defeats to West Ham United and Manchester City.

The results mean only goal difference is keeping the Saints out of the relegation zone, and they will be desperate for three points to try and move away from the bottom three.

   

Date: Wednesday, January 2

Time: 7:45 p.m. (GMT), 2:45 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: NBCSN (U.S.)

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

Odds: Chelsea: 29-100, Draw: 5-1, Southampton: 9-1

Odds according to OddsShark

   

Preview

Chelsea's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday came at a cost, as the Blues saw their injury problems worsen during the clash at Selhurst Park.

Striker Olivier Giroud left the ground on crutches, and manager Maurizio Sarri highlighted the amount of injuries he's having to contend with ahead of Southampton:

Alvaro Morata replaced the injured Giroud, but his performance will have done little to convince Sarri he deserves to start against the Saints:

The Chelsea boss is more likely to draft Eden Hazard back into a false nine role for Wednesday's game.

Sarri can also take comfort from the contribution of N'Golo Kante. The midfielder scored his third goal of the season against Palace, his best ever goalscoring haul:

Chelsea have not been at their best in recent games, but they have still managed to get the results required and cement fourth place, five points ahead of Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Southampton have been brought back down to earth after wins over Arsenal and Huddersfield Town in Hasenhuttl's first two games in charge.

The Saints must also cope without captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg against Chelsea following his red card for a reckless lunge on Fernandinho against Manchester City.

Hasenhuttl made it clear what he thought of his skipper's impending absence:

Hojbjerg's influence will be missed at Stamford Bridge, and Hassenhuttl will have to find a way to cope without the Dane if Southampton are to take anything from their trip to London.

Related

    Rashford Makes Huge Statement in Man Utd Win

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Rashford Makes Huge Statement in Man Utd Win

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Ole in Love with Man Utd's Work-Rate 😤

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ole in Love with Man Utd's Work-Rate 😤

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Pep: De Bruyne Could Miss Liverpool 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pep: De Bruyne Could Miss Liverpool 🎥

    SkySports
    via SkySports

    Man City Back in Business with Southampton Win

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man City Back in Business with Southampton Win

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport