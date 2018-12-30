Andre Berto: Floyd Mayweather 'Would Tarnish' His 50-0 Legacy with Nasukawa Loss

BEHROUZ MEHRI/Getty Images

Andre Berto believes a loss for Floyd Mayweather Jr. in his upcoming exhibition bout with Tenshin Nasukawa would put a blemish on his boxing legacy.

Berto fought Mayweather in 2015 and was outclassed over 12 rounds. That was the 49th win of Money's career, with his 50th coming against boxing debutant and UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017.

Despite all Mayweather has achieved in the sport, Berto said a loss at Rizin 14 to the 20-year-old on New Year's Eve would leave a black mark on his boxing resume, per TMZ.

"It would tarnish it for sure," he said. "You cant be 50-0 fighting some of the best fighters in the world [and] then get knocked out by some kid."

Berto was also asked what advice he would give the 20-year-old kickboxer in this three-round showdown, to which he said, "Go in there and try to knock his head off, and if you throw a kick...f--k it."

John Locher/Associated Press

While Berto may believe a loss will weaken Mayweather's status, any defeat would not be registered on his list of professional results.

The contest will be boxing rules, meaning there will be an edge for the veteran fighter when he steps into the ring at Saitama Super Arena on Monday. However, Nasukawa—who has a perfect kickboxing and MMA record—is not a fighter to be taken lightly by the former five-weight world champion.

Throughout his short career, the Japan native has showcased frightening speed and devastating knockout power, with 22 of his 28 kickboxing triumphs coming inside the scheduled distance.

If he were to pick up a win, especially a knockout, Nasukawa would become an instant household name, and there'd be plenty of ridicule for his currently flawless opponent. Even so, it'd take a lot more than a loss here to spoil the body of work Mayweather has put together in boxing down the years.