Nia Jax Calls Out WWE for Only Promoting White Women in Tweet, #WeHereToo

Former Raw women's champion Nia Jax took issue with WWE Saturday regarding a tweet about women who thrived in 2018.

WWE's tweet featured Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Carmella, Ronda Rousey, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay—all of whom are white:

Jax tweeted the following in response:

While the women featured in WWE's tweet were highly successful in 2018, the company has a deep and diverse women's roster that includes the likes of Jax, Sasha Banks, Ember Moon, Alicia Fox, Tamina, Naomi, Zelina Vega and SmackDown women's champion Asuka.

Jax, who is part Samoan, beat Alexa Bliss to win the Raw women's title at WrestleMania 34 in April.

She also went on to face Rousey on multiple occasions and developed into one of the most over heels in the company after accidentally giving Lynch a broken face and severe concussion as a result of a punch.

Women's wrestling is at an all-time high in terms of prominence in WWE, and Jax was a significant part of that in 2018.

That doesn't figure to change in 2019, and with how popular women's wrestling has become plus the impending addition of Women's Tag Team Championships, there should be room for essentially everyone on the roster to shine over the next year.

