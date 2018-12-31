European Club Rankings After December 28-30 Matches

1 of 12

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

20. Borussia Monchengladbach (Stay)

Borussia Monchengladbach are on a winter break. They return to action January 19, away to Bayer Leverkusen, for the start of the second half of their season.

19. Lyon (-1)

Lyon's final game of 2018 was a 1-1 draw at Montpellier three days before Christmas, and they won't return to action until January 5 against Bourges Foot in the Coupe de France.

18. Inter Milan (+1)

Inter perked up over Christmas, winning both their festive fixtures 1-0. The first, against Napoli, was a particularly important result as it allowed them to close the gap between themselves and second place in the table.

17. Real Madrid (Stay)

La Liga is on a mini-break over the Christmas period and won't be returning until the first week of January. Real Madrid will play Villarreal on January 3, an enforced rearrangement due to Los Blancos' FIFA Club World Cup commitments.

16. Arsenal (-1)

Consider Unai Emery's honeymoon period over. With just one win in five, a couple of really disappointing scorelines and performances mixed into that run, they are on the slide both in the Premier League table and in our rankings.

Arsenal's season has attracted plenty of hysteria and overreaction; fans have gone from believing the Gunners are "back" to signing their own team's death warrant in the space of a month.

The reality? They weren't as good as the 22-match unbeaten run had some believe, and they're not as bad as they look right now.