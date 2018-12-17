PSG Chief Says Adrien Rabiot Won't Sign New Contract, Is 'Indefinitely Benched'

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Antero Henrique says midfielder Adrien Rabiot will not sign a new contract and so has been "indefinitely benched" by the Ligue 1 side:

Henrique also told Yahoo Sports France (h/t Metro), the player has acted in a disrespectful manner towards PSG:

"It seems that the player and his representative have misled us for several months. I must add that this situation is disrespectful for both the club and the fans. Especially from a player who has played under our colours from the training centre to the first team. A player who has always received the full support of the club."

The 23-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season, and manager Thomas Tuchel has said he could leave the club in the January transfer window, according to Mark Jones of the Daily Mirror:

"I cannot guarantee that Adrien will finish the season with us. Because it is still the same thing. He did not say yes to PSG. And as a result of that, everything is possible.

"Like you say, it was necessary and important for me, for us, to sign a No. 6 for our team this summer. Now we are in winter and it is the same thing. It depends on the situations of Adrien Rabiot and Lassana Diarra. Maybe we will need them now."

Rabiot has made 25 appearances for PSG in all competitions this season. However, if Henrique's comments prove correct then he's already played his last game for the club.

VI-Images/Getty Images

PSG would surely prefer to sell their midfielder in January, otherwise they face seeing him walk away for free next summer as a free agent.

The youngster has been linked with several teams already this season. Barcelona and Juventus are the most interested clubs, according to Calciomercato.com.

Premier League leaders Liverpool have also expressed an interest in the midfielder, according to L'Equipe (h/t Liam Prenderville at the Mirror).

Rabiot's situation will have put clubs all over Europe on alert regarding his availability. The midfielder will be free to talk to other clubs from January, and he'll be keen for a move to avoid spending the rest of the season on the sidelines.