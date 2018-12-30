UFC 232 Results: Matches to Make for the Winners and Losers

0 of 6

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The Forum in Inglewood, California, played host to UFC 232 on short notice Saturday and got two, very different title performances.

In the main event, Jon Jones recaptured the UFC light heavyweight strap with a workmanlike performance that ended with violent ground and pound. Alexander Gustafsson had given Jones his toughest fight to date, but the rematch was nowhere near as competitive.

As for the women's featherweight title tilt. Amanda Nunes, reigning bantamweight champion, obliterated Cris "Cyborg" Justino in under a minute to become the first women's double champion in UFC history.

All the action came and went, and now the future holds all the cards.

As we enter 2019, who moves into title contention? Who is looking for one more shot under the bright lights?

Here are the matches to make following UFC 232.