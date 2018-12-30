Dream WWE Matches That Must Become a Reality in 2019

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE Universe had the opportunity to see a lot of first-time encounters between Superstars, but there are still plenty of dream matches left to explore.

With Raw and SmackDown having separate rosters, certain people haven't had the opportunity to battle certain other people in a long time, if ever.

On top of that, WWE also has NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live Superstars who many fans would like to see lock up with some of the biggest stars on the main roster.

If WWE is genuinely concerned with giving the people what they want, then we should see a lot of fresh combinations in the new year.

Let's take a look at some dream matches WWE should make happen in 2019.