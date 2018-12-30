Dream WWE Matches That Must Become a Reality in 2019

Dream WWE Matches That Must Become a Reality in 2019December 30, 2018
The WWE Universe had the opportunity to see a lot of first-time encounters between Superstars, but there are still plenty of dream matches left to explore.
With Raw and SmackDown having separate rosters, certain people haven't had the opportunity to battle certain other people in a long time, if ever.
On top of that, WWE also has NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live Superstars who many fans would like to see lock up with some of the biggest stars on the main roster.
If WWE is genuinely concerned with giving the people what they want, then we should see a lot of fresh combinations in the new year.
Let's take a look at some dream matches WWE should make happen in 2019.
Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles
Ever since WWE put the brand split in place, Seth Rollins and AJ Styles have been separated by the invisible line between Raw and SmackDown.
This is a contest every WWE fan should want. These are two of the most popular and skilled performers in the industry today.
They have teamed up on a few occasions like the recent Tribute to the Troops special, but a singles bout is something WWE needs to make a reality in 2019.
The only potential downside to a match like this is the amount of hype going into it. Dream matches can sometimes be a letdown because we imagine what it will be like before it happens, making it easier to be disappointed if it doesn't go the way we want.
Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch
All signs seem to point to Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch colliding in the future, but a few things need to happen before it can become a reality.
For one thing, Rousey and Lynch are on separate brand. Outside of a Superstar Shake-up putting both women on Raw, the only other option would be a special exception.
Lynch already made it clear the only thing she wants from the McMahon family is a bout with Rowdy Ronda, but the powers that be have yet to give her an answer.
With The Man being more popular than ever, WWE shouldn't wait long to book this match. The company has a habit of waiting too long to pull the trigger with certain things. This should not be one of those times.
Chad Gable vs. Kurt Angle
This match might not be on the wishlist of every single fan, but anyone who loves technical wrestling should want to see this.
Chad Gable is a former Olympian just like Kurt Angle, but the current Raw tag team champion never medaled at the event like the former Raw General Manager.
It would be easy to write a storyline about Gable wanting to surpass his idol, especially after he was left behind on SmackDown while Angle brought his kayfabe son, Jason Jordan over to Raw.
Gable needs a big storyline to make the company see what he can bring to the table, and a high-profile match against one of the greatest technicians of all time would go a long way toward making that happen.
Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar
When it comes to Brock Lesnar, there are always a few unknowns to deal with. He only seems to sign short-term deals and has expressed an interest in returning to UFC by reentering the USASA testing pool.
WWE doesn't always tell us when his next match will be or how many he has left on his contract, but if he has multiple bouts left, one of them should be against Drew McIntyre.
The Scottish Terminator has been slowly working his way toward the top of the mountain since returning to the company in 2017, and he has mentioned a desire to fight Lesnar several times.
As one of the few people who can give Lesnar a physical challenge, McIntyre would be a great candidate to take the Universal Championship and bring it back to Raw.
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Brock Lesnar
This might seem like an odd choice to the casual fan, but anyone who followed Lesnar's career when he went to Japan would likely love to see a rematch between The Beast and Shinsuke Nakamura.
After Lesnar left WWE in 2004, he worked several matches for New Japan Pro Wrestling. He even won the company's top title, the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, from Masahiro Chono in his debut.
One of the best bouts from his reign was against Nakamura. The King of Strong Style put up a good fight but was ultimately put down.
If WWE licensed some footage from NJPW to show their history, it would be easy to sell the idea of Nakamura being a threat to Lesnar's reign as universal champion.
Lesnar has faced just about everyone the red brand has to offer and a few from SmackDown. It's time to give him some fresh opponents, and Nakamura should be at the top of the list.
What dream matches are you hoping to see in 2019?