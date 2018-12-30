NFL Playoff Picture 2019: Dissecting AFC, NFC Scenarios Before Final Games

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

For the final time this year, Sunday will be filled with NFL regular-season action. And there is still a lot to be decided before the playoffs begin next weekend.

The AFC has three division races still unfolding, and the final NFC playoff spot is also up for grabs.

It could definitely be an eventful Sunday if certain scenarios unfold.

Here is a deeper look at those playoff scenarios entering the final day of the NFL regular season.

AFC Playoff Picture

1. Kansas City Chiefs* (11-4)

2. New England Patriots* (10-5)

3. Houston Texans* (10-5)

4. Baltimore Ravens (9-6)

5. Los Angeles Chargers* (11-4)

6. Indianapolis Colts (9-6)

In the Hunt

7. Tennessee Titans (9-6)

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6-1)

NFC Playoff Picture

1. New Orleans Saints* (13-2)

2. Los Angeles Rams* (12-3)

3. Chicago Bears* (11-4)

4. Dallas Cowboys* (9-6)

5. Seattle Seahawks* (9-6)

6. Minnesota Vikings (8-6-1)

In the Hunt

7. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)

*Indicates team has clinched playoff berth

Uncertainty Atop the AFC

The Kansas City Chiefs enter Week 17 as the No. 1 seed, but if one scenario unfolds, they could end up as the No. 5 seed playing a road matchup during the wild-card round.

If the Chiefs lose to the Oakland Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Denver Broncos on Sunday, then the Chargers would ascend to the No. 1 seed, swapping places with the Chiefs.

There's also one scenario in which the New England Patriots could notch the No. 1 seed. That could happen if the Patriots beat the New York Jets and both the Chiefs and Chargers lose.

The Pats could also not have a first-round bye and fall to the No. 3 seed. In that scenario, the Houston Texans would end up the No. 1 seed as they would beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Patriots, Chiefs and Chargers would all lose.

So there is certainly a lot for all of the top AFC teams to play for during the final week of the regular season.

Three AFC South Teams, Only Two Spots

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The Texans have clinched a playoff spot, but the AFC South is still up for grabs. They can win the division with a victory over the Jaguars.

However, if Houston loses, then the Sunday night matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans will decide the AFC South champion.

Either way, Colts-Titans is a win-or-go-home matchup. If the Texans win the AFC South, then Indianapolis and Tennessee will be playing for the final wild-card spot and No. 6 seed.

The Titans may be without their starting quarterback, Marcus Mariota, who is questionable due to neck and foot injuries. If they start Blaine Gabbert, then the Colts would likely be the favorite to win the elimination game.

The Battle for the Final NFC Playoff Spot

Jose Juarez/Associated Press

The NFC is more settled than the AFC in terms of its playoff picture, but there is still one spot up for grabs in Week 17.

Either the Minnesota Vikings or Philadelphia Eagles will earn the final wild-card spot, and the other will not make the postseason this year.

The Vikings can clinch the last berth with a win over the Chicago Bears or an Eagles loss to the Washington Redskins. However, if the Vikings lose and the Eagles win, then Philadelphia will move into the No. 6 seed and Minnesota will be eliminated.

Although the Vikings control their own destiny, they could still miss out on the postseason. The Bears will be playing their starters, as they can still move up to the No. 2 seed in the NFC, which would give them a first-round bye. Also, the Redskins have been decimated by injuries, so the Eagles should be able to pull out a victory at Washington.