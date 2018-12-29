Nevada Outlasts Arkansas State 16-13 in OT to Win Arizona Bowl

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Nevada Wolf Pack defeated the Arkansas State Red Wolves 16-13 in overtime in the Arizona Bowl on Saturday at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona.

Ty Gangi threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Reagan Roberson for the win in overtime. Blake Grupe put Arkansas State up 13-10 after the Red Wolves got the ball first to open the extra frame.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.