Nevada Outlasts Arkansas State 16-13 in OT to Win Arizona Bowl

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 29, 2018

Nevada quarterback Ty Gangi (6) throws down field in the first half of the Arizona Bowl NCAA college football game against Arkansas State, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Nevada Wolf Pack defeated the Arkansas State Red Wolves 16-13 in overtime in the Arizona Bowl on Saturday at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona.

Ty Gangi threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Reagan Roberson for the win in overtime. Blake Grupe put Arkansas State up 13-10 after the Red Wolves got the ball first to open the extra frame.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

