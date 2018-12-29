Roy Jones Jr.: UFC Streaming Partnership Could Lead to Fight vs. Anderson Silva

MAX VETROV/Getty Images

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. suggested Saturday that his new deal with UFC could potentially lead to a dream fight against UFC legend Anderson Silva.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Jones discussed his contract with UFC President Dana White, which will result in UFC streaming 72 boxing events under the Roy Jones Jr.'s Boxing Promotions banner over the course of three years:

When asked if the deal could make Jones vs. Silva a reality, Jones said, "I don't see why it wouldn't happen, but that's still a question for Dana."

