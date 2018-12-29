Roy Jones Jr.: UFC Streaming Partnership Could Lead to Fight vs. Anderson Silva

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 29, 2018

US boxer Roy Jones Jr. writes an application for Russian citizenship during a press conference in Yalta, Crimea, on August 20, 2015. AFP PHOTO / MAX VETROV (Photo credit should read MAX VETROV/AFP/Getty Images)
MAX VETROV/Getty Images

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. suggested Saturday that his new deal with UFC could potentially lead to a dream fight against UFC legend Anderson Silva.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Jones discussed his contract with UFC President Dana White, which will result in UFC streaming 72 boxing events under the Roy Jones Jr.'s Boxing Promotions banner over the course of three years:

When asked if the deal could make Jones vs. Silva a reality, Jones said, "I don't see why it wouldn't happen, but that's still a question for Dana."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

