Clippers' Montrezl Harrell 'Loves' Lakers Fans' Boos: 'There's 2 Teams in LA'

Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell wants fans to know that L.A. isn't a one-team town.

After the Clippers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 118-107 at Staples Center on Friday night, Harrell said the following, per ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk:

"I love it [hearing the boos]. Because they already don't recognize us as a so-called L.A. team, but we don't really care about that. But we want y'all to know that we're the L.A. Clippers. That means Los Angeles Clippers, man. So there's two teams in L.A.

"Y'all try to overlook us, just because of everybody in that purple and gold and the history of it. Yeah, I respect that. But that don't mean s--t to me. Excuse my French—that don't mean nothing to me. I come out here and play for the guys that I am on the floor with. At the end of the day, y'all gonna have to recognize us, man. We are going to make you understand who we are."

The Clippers went on a 22-0 run in the second half to beat a Lakers team that was without LeBron James, Rajon Rondo and JaVale McGee because of injury.

Harrell finished with 12 points and four rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench.

The Clippers improved to 21-14 with the win, and they now sit fourth in the Western Conference, just two games out of first. Meanwhile, the Lakers are seventh in the West at 20-16, and their lead on a playoff spot is down to just one game.

The Lakers have lost each of the past two games with LeBron nursing a groin injury, and until he returns to action, they will have their hands full in chasing down the Clippers and regaining their spot as the preeminent team in L.A.