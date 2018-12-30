Mayweather vs. Nasukawa: Fight Card Odds and Undercard Predictions

TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather returns to the ring on New Year's Eve in Tokyo to take on Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition bout.

The 41-year-old is back in action for the first time since beating UFC star Conor McGregor with a late stoppage back in August 2017.

Nasukawa is switching disciplines for the event which will consist of a trio of three-minute rounds under boxing rules.

The 20-year-old is unbeaten in 28 kickboxing and four MMA outings, but Monday's contest against the undefeated boxing legend promises to be an entirely different challenge altogether.

Odds

Mayweather win (19/50)

Nasukawa win (2/1)



Undercard Predictions

Mayweather's bout with Nasukawa is the final fight on Monday's card at Japan's Saitama Prefecture Super Arena. There's a packed schedule before the main event, and the full card and schedule can be found on Sherdog.

One clash to look forward to is Rizin bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi taking on Bellator MMA champion Darrion Caldwell for the inaugural Rizin 135-pound belt in a cross-promotional event:

The three-round bout will be held in a ring under Rizin rules, and Caldwell's Bellator title will not be on the line.

Caldwell has been in confident mood ahead of his meeting with the Japanese star. Per Damon Martin at Asian MMA, he said: "I see Kyoji Horiguchi slumped on the canvas inside one round."



The American will be chasing a second world title in Toyko but faces an accomplished opponent in Horiguchi, who is regarded as one of the world's top bantamweight fighters.

The bout between two of the best bantamweights in the world should provide plenty of excitement and looks closely matched. Horiguchi faces a tough challenge but has the speed and experience to prevail.

Another key encounter on the undercard is the contest between Ayaka Hamasaki, the world's top-ranked atomweight, and the 2017 Rizin women’s super atomweight grand prix champion Kanna Asakura.

Hamasaki has never lost a fight in her weight division and is the world's best atomweight. She is one of the sport's most complete fighters and has the experience to know exactly how to beat Asakura.

The 21-year-old Asakura is one of the sport's rising stars, but Hamasaki says she knows exactly what to expect from her opponent, per Martin.

"She is good at shooting in, and takedown, and she looks very flexible. Compared to before, she got better at finishing the opponent. I actually don’t have a specific game plan. I am going to react to whatever she does. I would like to dominate her in both standing and on the ground though."

Asakura is an exciting talent who has already attracted plenty of attention in Japan. However, Hamasaki is used to the big stage and will want to cement her status as the world's best atomweight.