Mikaela Shiffrin Becomes Winningest Female Slalom Skier After Historic 36th Win

Giovanni Auletta/Associated Press

American Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin won her 36th World Cup slalom race Saturday in Austria to break a tie with Marlies Raich for the most in history by a female competitor.

Eric Willemsen of the Associated Press provided comments from Shiffrin, who edged Petra Vlhova of Slovakia and Wendy Holdener of Switzerland.

"[Raich] is my biggest idol beside Bode Miller," Shiffrin said. "When I was young, I wanted to be the best skier in the world. I was always watching Marlies; she was a legend. To me, she is the best slalom skier. I wouldn't be here without her. For me, she has this record forever."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.