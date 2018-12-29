Mikaela Shiffrin Becomes Winningest Female Slalom Skier After Historic 36th Win

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 29, 2018

First placed United States' Mikaela Shiffrin, center, celebrates with second placed Slovakia's Petra Vlhova, left, and third placed Switzerland's Wendy Holdener on the podium of an Alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom in Semmering, Austria, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018 (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)
Giovanni Auletta/Associated Press

American Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin won her 36th World Cup slalom race Saturday in Austria to break a tie with Marlies Raich for the most in history by a female competitor.

Eric Willemsen of the Associated Press provided comments from Shiffrin, who edged Petra Vlhova of Slovakia and Wendy Holdener of Switzerland.

"[Raich] is my biggest idol beside Bode Miller," Shiffrin said. "When I was young, I wanted to be the best skier in the world. I was always watching Marlies; she was a legend. To me, she is the best slalom skier. I wouldn't be here without her. For me, she has this record forever."

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

