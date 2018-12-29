NFL Playoff Schedule 2018: Known AFC, NFC Wild Card and Postseason Info

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs fans are tired of waiting for their to clinch the AFC West and the top seed in the conference. Los Angeles Chargers fans are also irritated that their team has not taken advantage of their opportunity either.

The Chiefs have had their chance to clinch both of those positions, but they have dropped back-to-back games to the Chargers and Seattle Seahawks.

Once the Chargers beat the Chiefs in Week 15, they had the opportunity to take charge in the division the following week, but they lost a home game to the Baltimore Ravens.

If the Chiefs beat the Oakland Raiders Sunday, they will clinch the division title and the No. 1 seed in the AFC. However, it they lose that game at Arrowhead Stadium and the Chargers beat the Broncos in Denver, Los Angeles will take the AFC West title and the top seed in the conference.

Here's link to the NFL's full standings, and a look at the playoff situation heading into Week 17.

AFC Playoff Standings

1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4, clinched playoffs)

2. New England Patriots (10-5, clinched AFC East)

3. Houston Texans (10-5, clinched playoffs)

4. Baltimore Ravens (9-6)

5. Los Angeles Chargers (11-4, clinched playoffs)

6. Indianapolis Colts (9-6)

7. Tennessee Titans (9-6)

NFC Playoff Standings

1. New Orleans Saints (13-2, clinched NFC South)

2. Los Angeles Rams (12-3, clinched NFC West)

3. Chicago Bears (11-4, clinched NFC North)

4. Dallas Cowboys (9-6, clinched NFC East)

5. Seattle Seahawks (9-6, clinched wild-card)

6. Minnesota Vikings (8-6-1)

7. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)

Wild-card and postseason scenario

There are 16 games left in the regular season, and nine teams have clinched playoff positions.

However, only two of the positions are locked down. The Saints clinched the top seed in the NFC with their Week 16 win over the Steelers, and that means that they won't play another meaningful game until the weekend of Jan. 12 and 13. They have earned a bye during the wild-card weekend, which will be contested January 5 and 6.

The Cowboys are locked into the No. 4 seed of the playoffs as the NFC East champions. They can't pass the third-seeded Chicago Bears, so that means they will play the No. 1 wild-card team next weekend.

That spot currently belongs to the Seahawks, and it is quite likely that matchup will come to fruition after Sunday's games come to a conclusion. The Seahawks host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17, and it would be difficult to see the Seahawks losing at home to that 3-12 team.

The Bears are the No. 3 seed, and while they could move up if the Rams lose at home to the San Francisco 49ers (4-11) and they beat the Vikings on the road, that scenario is not likely to unfold.

Chicago would play the No. 2 wild-card team, and that will most likely be the Vikings or Eagles. Assuming Seattle beats Arizona, the Bears will host the Vikings during wild-card weekend if Minnesota beats Chicago in Week 17 or Philadelphia loses its season finale to the Washington Redskins (7-8).

However, if the Bears beat the Vikings in the final regular-season game and the defending Super Bowl champions win at Washington, the Eagles will take the second wild-card spot.

If the Seahawks suffer an upset in Week 17, they would play the Bears in the wild-card round if Minnesota closes the regular season with a win over Chicago. If that happened, the Vikings would move into the No. 1 wild-card slot and play Dallas in the wild-card round.

The winner of the AFC West will be the top seed in the AFC, and the second-place finisher will be the No. 1 wild-card team in the conference.

The top wild-card team is likely to face the AFC North champions January 4 or 5. The Ravens have a one-half game lead over the Steelers for that position, and if they beat the Cleveland Browns, they will hold that position.

If they lose to the improving Browns and the Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals, the Steelers will win the AFC North and take the No. 4 seed.

The Houston Texans will win the AFC South if they close the regular season with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. If they lose that game, they will fall to the No. 2 wild-card spot and the winner of the Sunday night showdown between the Colts and the Titans in Tennessee will win the division.

The Texans will be the No. 3 seed with a win, unless the Patriots lose their season finale at home to the Jets (4-11). That situation is quite unlikely as the Patriots are 7-0 at home this year and the Jets regularly struggle to play 60 consistent minutes.

The most likely AFC wild-card scenario will see the Texans hosting the Indianapolis-Tennessee winner and the Ravens hosting the Chargers.

NFL Postseason schedule

Saturday, January 5 and Sunday, January 6

AFC and NFC wild-card playoffs

Saturday, January 12 and Sunday, January 13



AFC and NFC divisional playoffs

Sunday, January 20

AFC and NFC championship games

Sunday, February 3

Super Bowl LIII at Atlanta