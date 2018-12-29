NFL Playoff Picture 2019: AFC, NFC Wild-Card Scenarios and Week 17 Predictions

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Entering the final week of the NFL regular season, both conferences still have a wild-card berth up for grabs. And in the AFC, three divisions have yet to be won.

That's why the final Sunday of the regular season is important for many teams as the playoff brackets are still unsettled a week before the postseason begins.

Here's a look at the current playoff picture, along with scenarios and predictions for Week 17.

AFC Standings

Division Leaders

1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)

2. New England Patriots (10-5)

3. Houston Texans (10-5)

4. Baltimore Ravens (9-6)

Wild Card

5. Los Angeles Chargers (11-4)

6. Indianapolis Colts (9-6)

In the Hunt

7. Tennessee Titans (9-6)

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6-1)

AFC Wild-Card Scenarios

No team is locked into a seed in the AFC, and that includes the two wild-card berths. The Los Angeles Chargers, who are the No. 5 seed, could move up to No. 1 with a win over the Denver Broncos and a Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Oakland Raiders.

However, unless that scenario unfolds, the Chargers will finish at No. 5 and travel to play the AFC North champion (either the Baltimore Ravens or Pittsburgh Steelers) in the Wild Card Round. If the Chiefs lose and the Chargers win, then Kansas City would be the No. 5 seed.

As for the No. 6 seed, any of the three AFC South teams still in contention—the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans—could be in that spot.

The Texans can clinch the AFC South with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, a loss would move them down to the No. 6 seed.

Sunday night's Colts-Titans game will either be for the AFC South or the final wild-card spot, depending on how the Texans fare earlier in the day. Either way, the loser of that matchup will be eliminated.

AFC Wild-Card Predictions

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Chiefs will take care of business against the struggling Raiders, securing the No. 1 seed. That will leave the Chargers to play a road matchup in the Wild Card Round against the Ravens, who will win the AFC North with a victory over the Cleveland Browns.

The Texans will secure the No. 3 seed with a victory over the Jaguars, leaving the Colts and the Titans to play for the No. 6 seed on Sunday night.

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is questionable for Sunday's game due to neck and foot injuries. With either a limited Mariota or Blaine Gabbert at quarterback, the Titans won't be able to take down the Colts, who will win the game and advance to an all-AFC South matchup against the Texans in the Wild Card Round.

NFC Standings

Division Leaders

1. New Orleans Saints (13-2)

2. Los Angeles Rams (12-3)

3. Chicago Bears (11-4)

4. Dallas Cowboys (9-6)

Wild Card

5. Seattle Seahawks (9-6)

6. Minnesota Vikings (8-6-1)

In the Hunt

7. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)

NFC Wild-Card Scenarios

There's less uncertainty in the NFC, where the top five teams have clinched playoff berths and two of the top four seeds are set.

The Seattle Seahawks can secure the No. 5 seed with a win over the Arizona Cardinals or a Minnesota Vikings loss to the Chicago Bears. If the Seahawks lose and the Vikings win, then Seattle will move down to the No. 6 seed.

However, the Vikings haven't yet clinched a playoff berth. If they lose to the Bears and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Washington Redskins, then the Eagles will earn the final wild-card spot and Minnesota will be left out.

NFC Wild-Card Predictions

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The Seahawks will secure the No. 5 seed with a win over the Cardinals, who enter Week 17 with the worst record in the NFL.

The Vikings will not have similar success. The Bears, who still have a chance to move up to the No. 2 seed, plan to play their starters in the Week 17 matchup against the Vikings. With a potential first-round bye on the line, Chicago will notch a victory over its NFC North rival.

That will allow the defending Super Bowl-champion Eagles to return to the postseason, as they'll easily defeat the Redskins, who have been decimated by injuries this season.