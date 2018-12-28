Andrew Wiggins Says Timberwolves Have 'Some S--tty Fans' After Loss to Hawks

David Sherman/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Andrew Wiggins received a chorus of boos during the end of Friday's overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks, but he hit back at the fans after the game.

"That’s fans for you," Wiggins said, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. "We've got some s--tty fans and we've got some good fans. That's just how it works."

Wiggins missed three different free throws in the final minute of overtime that could have tied the game and showed obvious disappointment:

This ended up making a major difference as the home team suffered a 123-120 loss.

Wiggins finished the game with 16 points on 5-of-14 shooting from the field and a dreadful 5-of-12 from the free-throw line.

The 23-year-old is now averaging 16.6 points per game on the season, a steep drop from when he averaged 23.6 points per game two years ago. He has come under fire in the past for his inefficiency as well as problems on the defensive end, and that certainly hasn't changed in 2018-19.

His struggles at the line against an inferior opponent likely won't endear him to fans and neither will his latest comments.

Still, the guard signed a five-year max extension before last season, and he is under contract through 2022-23 at over $25 million per year.

This makes it unlikely Wiggins will be going anywhere else soon, so both the player and fans better learn how to appreciate each other before the relationship gets any uglier.