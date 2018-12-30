Antonio Brown Will Not Play vs. Bengals Because of Knee Injury

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Sunday that wide receiver Antonio Brown will not play against the Cincinnati Bengals because of a knee injury.

Brown didn't practice throughout the week after lighting up the New Orleans Saints for 185 yards and two touchdowns on 14 catches last week.

The Steelers will be without their superstar wideout in a huge game, as they need to beat the Bengals and have the Baltimore Ravens lose to the Cleveland Browns to win the AFC North and qualify for the playoffs.

In his ninth NFL season, Brown has appeared in 15 games and registered 104 receptions for 1,297 yards and a career-high 15 touchdowns.

JuJu Smith-Schuster will take on an even larger role in the offense with Brown out. Smith-Schuster broke out as a bona fide 1B receiver in Pittsburgh this season, as he leads the team with 106 catches and 1,389 yards to go along with six touchdowns.

No other Steelers wide receiver has even 300 yards.