Juventus' Juan Cuadrado Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado has undergone surgery to repair an injury sustained during the UEFA Champions League match against Young Boys.

The club announced the knee surgery was a success on Friday, per Football Italia:

"Today, Juan Cuadrado was given an arthroscopic treatment on his left knee for the injury to the external meniscus and the cartilaginous fracture reported in the knock sustained during the Champions League match against Young Boys in Bern.

"The intervention, carried out in Barcelona by Dr. Cugat, and assisted by Juventus' Head of Medical Staff, Dr. Claudio Rigo, was perfectly successful. The player will begin the recovery process in the next few days."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.