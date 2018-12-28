Ref Who Forced 16-Year-Old Wrestler to Cut Dreads Banned from Working District

A New Jersey high school wrestler was forced to cut off his dreadlocks, and now his family is considering legal action. Referee Alan Maloney told 16-year-old Andrew Johnson to cut off his dreadlocks or forfeit the match. The referee has now been banned from working in the district. Watch the video above for more about this story.


