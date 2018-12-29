Mayweather vs. Nasukawa: Updated Odds, Lines and Predictions

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr. will likely start his three-round exhibition against kickboxing phenom Tenshin Nasukawa at Rizin 14 as the clear favourite, as the oddsmakers continue to back the veteran.

OddsShark last updated the odds for the New Year's Eve bout on November 8, with Mayweather coming in as the -260 (19-50) favourite. Nasukawa is the +200 (2-1) underdog.

Odds for a draw were not included, and now that the rules are a little clearer―three rounds, no judges scoring the fight, straight boxing rules―punters may be wishing they could back a tie.

As Bloody Elbow shared, North American viewers will not be able to stream the bout:

The 41-year-old Mayweather has only fought once since 2015, coming out of retirement to put away MMA star Conor McGregor in 2017. That was a full 12-round bout, and his fight against Nasukawa isn't expected to be as dramatic.

As The Independent's Yuri Kageyama reported, the 20-year-old has said he's taking things seriously, whereas Mayweather has downplayed the importance of the fight.

The result won't be part of his official record, and he has said he doesn't care whether Nasukawa earns the stoppage, per TMZ:

Steven Loung of Sportsnet believes it could happen:

Money is one of the world's best defensive fighters, however, and should enter the bout with a tremendous size advantage. Nasukawa has won titles at the featherweight, bantamweight and flyweight level, whereas this fight has a weight limit of 147 pounds.

Nasukawa has a lot more riding on this bout―a good showing could kickstart a career in Japan's thriving boxing scene and perhaps lead to an eventual meeting with feared bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue―and the youngster will be highly motivated.

But with just three rounds to work with and no judges to hand him the win, he will most likely have to rely on an early stoppage. Such a scenario is unlikely against the 50-0 Mayweather, even if he doesn't enter the ring in the best of form.

Prediction: Nasukawa is the aggressor and has his moments, but the exhibition is declared a draw after three rounds.