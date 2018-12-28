JR Smith Rumors: Teams Monitoring If Cavs Buy Out SG After NBA Trade Deadline

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 14: Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith #5 handles the ball against the Washington Wizards on November 14, 2018 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
NBA teams have begun to monitor the status of exiled Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith as a potential post-deadline buyout candidate.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news, noting it is possible Smith is traded before the deadline.

The veteran guard has not been with the Cavs for more than a month. He and the organization mutually agreed for him to stay away from the team while it works on a potential trade.

Cleveland coach Larry Drew was not using Smith as part of the rotation because the team is emphasizing playing time for its young players.

      

