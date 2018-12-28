Ben Simmons: Rookie of the Year 'Wasn't a F--king Race' vs. Donovan Mitchell

Chris Gardner/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons angered Utah Jazz fans Thursday with his comments on last season's NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

When asked about his competition for the title from Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, Simmons downplayed the idea that it was tightly contested, according to ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon: "It wasn't a f--king race. Did you see the votes?"

Simmons garnered 90 of 101 first-place votes en route to winning the award.

He was booed by Jazz fans throughout Thursday's game at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, but the Australian got the last laugh by dropping a 13-point, 14-rebound, 12-assist triple-double in a 114-97 win.

After the game, Simmons said that he relishes the opportunity to silence his detractors: "I love being able to come into an arena and hear boos and chants, whatever it is, see signs and come in here and win by 20. I mean, there's nothing better than that."

Mitchell finished Thursday's contest with 23 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals, but he didn't receive much help from his supporting cast.

The Sixers selected Simmons with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft, but he missed all of 2016-17 due to injury, which made 2017-18 his rookie campaign.

Simmons went on to average 15.8 points, 8.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds last season.

Meanwhile, Mitchell put up 20.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in 2017-18 after going No. 13 overall in the 2017 NBA draft.

Although it didn't factor into the Rookie of the Year voting, Mitchell was dominant in the playoffs last season, averaging 24.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 11 games.

After winning the award, Simmons has got the better of Mitchell this season as well, with the Sixers sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference at 23-13, while the Jazz are a disappointing 12th in the West at 17-19.