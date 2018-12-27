Damien Williams, Chiefs Reportedly Agree to 2-Year Contract Extension

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs and running back Damien Williams agreed to a two-year extension worth up to $8.1 million, Williams' agent confirmed to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Williams has run for 204 yards and three touchdowns while catching 19 passes for 134 yards and two scores over the Chiefs' last four games.

Williams didn't make his first start this season until Kansas City's Week 15 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chiefs released Kareem Hunt in November after TMZ Sports posted a video of a physical altercation between Hunt and a woman at a Cleveland hotel in February. Spencer Ware, Hunt's replacement, then went down with shoulder and hamstring injuries.

More than anything, Kansas City likely wants to bring some long-term security to the running back position. Ware is set to become a free agent in the offseason, and Williams only signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs.

In four years with the Miami Dolphins, Williams had 1,210 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns while averaging 3.6 yards per carry.

Playing alongside Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce is an obvious upgrade over what he had in Miami, and perhaps that will help Williams unlock his full potential in the NFL.

Still, it wouldn't be surprising if the Chiefs explored all of their options at running back either in the draft or free agency despite giving Williams a multiyear extension.