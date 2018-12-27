Alexander Gustafsson: Jon Jones Is a Cheater, What He Says Is 'Bulls--t'December 27, 2018
Alexander Gustafsson and Jon Jones exchanged some last-minute trash talk ahead of Saturday's fight at UFC 232.
Gustafsson took aim at Jones testing positive for a trace amount of turinabol, which forced UFC to move this weekend's pay-per-view from Las Vegas to Inglewood, California.
"Yes, I do," Gustafsson said when asked if Jones is a cheater, per MMA Fighting's Marc Raimondi. "This guy is not confident. He’s gotta put stuff in his body to be confident."
Gustafsson added that "whatever this guy [Jones] is saying is bulls--t," according to ESPN.com's Ariel Helwani.
Jones fired back at the notion he took a banned substance because he lacked confidence.
"It's good that you believe a microscopic pictogram allows me to become more confident," he said, per the Los Angeles Times' Lance Pugmire.
According to ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto, USADA examined Jones' sample from Dec. 9 and determined the trace amounts were likely an aftereffect of his positive test for turinabol in 2017. Okamoto wrote, "the low amount does not suggest Jones re-administered a parent drug."
MMA Fighting's Shaheen Al-Shatti shared a timeline of the testing process leading up to UFC's decision to move UFC 232:
Shaheen Al-Shatti @shaunalshatti
Jeff Novitzky tells Joe Rogan that USADA first noticed adverse findings for a longterm oral turinabol metabolite in Jon Jones' drug tests back in August. Aug. 9: Negative Aug. 29: 8 pecograms Sept. 18: 19 pecograms Sept. 21, Oct. 2, Oct. 11, Nov. 14: All negative
While getting flagged for a trace amount of a banned substance doesn't equal a positive test, some argued the situation doesn't reflect well upon Jones or UFC:
Michael David Smith @MichaelDavSmith
The banned substance in Jon Jones' PED test was measured in picograms per milliliter. UFC made a big point of how small a picogram is. But dozens of fighters have been suspended for levels in the pg/ml. Why is Jones the first one who gets the "a picogram is really small" defense?
Adam Hill @AdamHillLVRJ
Jon Jones keeps repeating the 1/50,000,000th of a grain of salt argument. Like over and over. It's really not a good look
The result of Saturday's fight will give fans and writers something else to talk about regarding Jones, but this story is unlikely to quiet down anytime soon.
During a UFC 232 conference call, Jones told reporters the prospect of fighting Brock Lesnar "is aways appealing" and that it would be "a huge money fight." The scrutiny over Jones' testing history might even intensify were UFC to set him up for a main event with one of the company's biggest stars.
