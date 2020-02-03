Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson Ruled out vs. Knicks with Quad Injury

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson won't play in Monday's game against the New York Knicks.

Per Joe Gabriele of Cavs.com, Thompson was a late scratch with soreness in his right quad. Larry Nance Jr. will start in his place.

Thompson has been mostly healthy so far this season. This will only be his third missed game and first since Jan. 15.

Currently his ninth NBA season, Thompson is having one of his most productive years. The 28-year-old is averaging a career-high 11.9 points and 10.4 rebounds in 48 games.

Staying on the floor has been an issue prior to the 2019-20 campaign. Thompson missed 39 games due to injury last season, most notably a sprained foot in December.

The Cavs are having a number of problems on the court, even when Thompson has been healthy. Their 13-37 record is tied for last in the Eastern Conference and they have just one win in their last 11 games heading into Monday's contest against the Knicks.