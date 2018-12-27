Terrence Ross Fined $25,000 for Throwing Ball into Stands vs. Suns

Harry Aaron/Getty Images

Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross lost his temper after Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns and it will cost him some money.

The Magic suffered a 122-120 overtime loss to the Suns, ending with an Evan Fournier missed three-pointer for the win. Ross responded by grabbing the ball and throwing it as hard as it could into the crowd.

NBA Executive VP Kiki VanDeWeghe announced Thursday this action will result in a $25,000 fine, per the team's Twitter account.

The frustration is likely boiling over for many players on the Magic with the team currently on a four-game losing streak. The squad is just 3-7 in the month of December, with the latest defeat coming against one of the worst teams in the NBA.

Losing by one basket in overtime likely only made things worse.

Ross is in the midst of a career year during his second season with the Magic, currently averaging a personal-best 13.4 points per game. He has been a valuable player off the bench all year long, but the team could likely go without any postgame antics going forward.