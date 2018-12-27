LeBron James Reportedly Suffered 'Significant' Groin Injury; Out 'Several' Games

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 27, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 25: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on from the bench after he was hurt against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of their NBA Basketball game at ORACLE Arena on December 25, 2018 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Despite getting good results from his MRI, LeBron James is reportedly going to be sidelined for the foreseeable future. 

Per ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst and Adrian Wojnarowski, James' injury is considered a "significant left groin strain" that has the Los Angeles Lakers prepared to be without him for "several games."

The Lakers announced James' MRI confirmed a strained left groin and he would be listed as day-to-day. 

Windhorst and Wojnarowski noted James has to go through a "healing process" before returning to the lineup. It's difficult to establish a timetable on his recovery because this is a new injury for the 14-time All-Star.

When James was injured during the third quarter of Los Angeles' Christmas Day win over the Golden State Warriors, he was seen mouthing to the Lakers' medical staff on the floor that he "heard a pop." 

As the Lakers move forward without James for the time being, Rajon Rondo could become a bigger factor for head coach Luke Walton. Kyle Kuzma (18.1 points per game) and Brandon Ingram (15.5), who rank second and third in scoring average on the team, will likely lead the offense. 

Los Angeles' 20-14 record ranks fourth in the Western Conference. The Lakers will begin a stretch of three games in four days starting Thursday night against the Sacramento Kings.

Related

    Klay Downplays Slump: 'Aren't We in 1st Place?'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Klay Downplays Slump: 'Aren't We in 1st Place?'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: LeBron Suffered 'Significant' Groin Injury

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Report: LeBron Suffered 'Significant' Groin Injury

    Brian Windhorst
    via ESPN.com

    Larry Brown Fired as HC in Italy

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Larry Brown Fired as HC in Italy

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    AD Isn't 'Dead Set' on Lakers, or Any Other Team

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    AD Isn't 'Dead Set' on Lakers, or Any Other Team

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report