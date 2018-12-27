The Next Australian Basketball Star Is Taking over the American Hoops Scene

Right Arrow Icon

The next Australian basketball sensation is crushing the high school hoops scene. Josh Green is a standout at IMG Academy and is ranked no. 2 among shooting guards in USA Today's Chosen 25. Watch the video above for more about this 5-star senior.


