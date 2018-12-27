The Next Australian Basketball Star Is Taking over the American Hoops Scene

Army's Historic Bowl Beatdown Caps Off Epic Season The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL Some of Fortnite's Dances Have Landed Them in Legal Trouble Tour de France Has Nothing on Extreme Downhill Megavalanche JuJu Is a Man of the People 🌟'The Champions': Season Finale🌟 13-Year-Old Can Deadlift 2x Her Bodyweight 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List Free Runner Turning Cities into His Personal Obstacle Course Motoball: Full Contact Soccer on Motorbikes 😯 Shazier Is Putting in Work 1 Year After Injury Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo Who Killed Neymar? 😱 Athletes Plunge to Glory at Death Diving Championship B-Boys Claim Gold in Breakdancing at Youth Olympics She Can Pull a Tank and Lifted 733-Pound Stones UAB Football Is Back from the Dead 2019 No. 1 Prospect Bringing 'Unicorn Fam' to Memphis Right Arrow Icon

The next Australian basketball sensation is crushing the high school hoops scene. Josh Green is a standout at IMG Academy and is ranked no. 2 among shooting guards in USA Today's Chosen 25. Watch the video above for more about this 5-star senior.





