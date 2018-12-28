Floyd Mayweather vs. Tenshin Nasukawa Early Fight Odds and Prediction

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is set to share the ring with rising kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa in a unique exhibition bout on New Year's Eve in Tokyo.

The 41-year-old's decision to take the fight surprised combat sports fans, as Mayweather hasn't been in action since August 2017 when he went up against UFC star Conor McGregor in a boxing match. This three-round showdown will provide an insight as to whether Money still has something to offer.

Although Nasukawa is switching disciplines in order to compete with Mayweather on this Rizin 14 card, he's shown enough in the early stage of his fighting career to suggest the American will be in for an uncomfortable evening.

Odds

Mayweather win (4/11)

Nasukawa win (39/19)

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker

Preview

BEHROUZ MEHRI/Getty Images

As this contest gets closer, it's still difficult to grasp not only how this clash between two fighters aged two decades apart will play out, but just how seriously Mayweather will be taking matters—this three-round fight will not go down on the professional record of either fighter.

Mayweather's best days as a fighter are long behind him, and the last time he fought someone who wasn't making their professional boxing debut was Andre Berto in September 2015.

With that in mind, if Mayweather hasn't taken his preparations seriously, he might be made to look old and rusty by his younger and sharper opponent.

The five-weight world champion has unsurprisingly found time to relax in the buildup to this event:

Still, for his lavish lifestyle, Mayweather has always been focused and professional when stepping into the ring. This shouldn't be any different when the first bell rings.

Based on the way Nasukawa has performed so far in his career, the American may be made to look silly if he isn't at full tilt.

In the kickboxing world, the Japanese has been a force of nature, winning all 28 of his fights.

Nasukawa also has four MMA wins to his name, and all the indications are that he'll be a handy boxer, too, as 10-time Muay Thai world champion John Wayne Parr relayed:

While he's stepping into the unknown to some degree against Mayweather, Nasukawa also said he doesn't feel as though he's going into this fight hindered, per BJPenn.com.

"I don't think it will be a disadvantage," said the 20-year-old. "I think it will be an advantage. I will be further away, MMA fighters are even more far away. I have never felt it as a disadvantage. The size difference is inevitable, but I will be quicker, and I plan to utilise that aspect."

BEHROUZ MEHRI/Getty Images

The fact that this is a short fight means Mayweather won't have to worry too much about preserving fitness for long spells. However, the same applies for Nasukawa, who can be aggressive.

While Mayweather was able to pick off McGregor late on in their bout, Nasukawa is likely to be a whirlwind in the early stages, and that may offset any technical or tactical superiority Mayweather hopes to have. Expect a strong start from the Japanese fighter and a narrow win.

Prediction: Nasukawa to win via decision

