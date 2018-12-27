NJ HS to Skip Events with Alan Maloney After He Made Wrestler Cut Dreadlocks

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 27, 2018

Spenser Mango's shoes sit on the center of the mat after losing to Jesse Thielke in their 59-kilogram Greco Roman match at the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials, Saturday, April 9, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Buena Regional High School in Buena, New Jersey, announced Wednesday it will no longer compete in wrestling events officiated by referee Alan Maloney.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), the announcement came after Maloney gave Buena wrestler Andrew Johnson an ultimatum prior to a Dec. 19 bout.

Maloney told Johnson, who is black, that he had to either cut his dreadlocks or forfeit a match. Maloney, who is white, ruled that using a hair cover would not be sufficient.

Johnson opted to get his hair cut before going on to win the contest.

Per Mark Trible of the Courier Post, Maloney was alleged to have used a racial slur against black referee Preston Hamilton in 2016.

Following the Dec. 19 incident involving Johnson, it was determined that Maloney would not be assigned to officiate any events until further notice.

Wednesday's decision came on the heels of an emergency meeting featuring the Buena Regional High School board, wrestling coach, athletic trainer and members of the community.

