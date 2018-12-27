Mayweather vs. Nasukawa Prop Bets: Examining Early Odds and Lines

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr. will return to the ring on Monday when he faces off against kickboxing prodigy Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition match in Saitama, Japan.

The bout will feature on the Rizin 14 card at the Saitama Super Arena, in a three-round exhibition that won't affect either fighter's record and will have no judges, per Swanson Communications, Mayweather's public relations team.

OddsShark listed 50-0 Mayweather as a -260 (19-50) favourite and Nasukawa as the +200 (2-1) underdog on November 8. Even in an exhibition match, those look like appealing odds for unbeaten Mayweather, facing an opponent half his age.

Details surrounding the fight—which will take place at 147 pounds—have been difficult to come by since it was first announced in November. Shortly after the first press conference, Mayweather signalled he never agreed to the fight and said it was off, only to change his mind once more, per ESPN.com's Dan Rafael.

After the initial press conference in Tokyo, Nasukawa appeared alongside his upcoming opponent at the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas several weeks later to confirm the contest was back on, via FightHype.com:

Swanson Communications confirmed "the bout is not going on boxing or MMA records," meaning Mayweather's pristine slate can't be tarnished regardless of the outcome.

It's unclear at this point how a winner will be decided without judges, and a stoppage seems improbable for a nine-minute exhibition contest between two fighters bearing no real grudges toward one another.

That being said, Money seems far more likely to end the fight inside those nine minutes. Evasion is the greatest weapon in his arsenal, and this will be Nasukawa's first boxing match at professional level.

Nasukawa, 20, has a devastating array of kicks but won't be able to use them in Saitama. That being said, he has showcased impressive hand speed on social media, via TMZ:

Exhibition fights such as this can be difficult to predict. Mayweather may not treat this opponent with the same seriousness that he would were it a threat to his record, while a young prospect with nothing to lose may fancy his chances inside such a short window.

Mayweather was typically dismissive when asked why he wouldn't allow the fight to take place under kickboxing rules, as he's the main draw, via MMAFighting.com:

Tempting though it may be to back an upcoming underdog with so much potential, Mayweather has been boxing as a pro for two years more than Nasukawa has been alive, and that experience will show on Monday.