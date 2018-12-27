Liverpool vs. Arsenal: Odds, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool will be seeking to strengthen their position on top of the Premier League on Saturday, as they welcome Arsenal to Anfield.

The Reds have capitalised on some poor recent form from Manchester City and have a six-point lead at the top of the pile. Heading into this round of fixtures it's now Tottenham Hotspur that are their closest challengers, with Pep Guardiola's team a point further back.

Arsenal have lost their way a little in recent weeks following the end of their 22-game unbeaten run. They were below par in their 1-1 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion last time out and will need to showcase a big improvement to get anything from this encounter.

These two have played out some classic Premier League fixtures down the years, and this has the potential to be another. Here are the odds for the match, as well as the viewing details and a preview of what's to come.

Odds

Liverpool win (1/2)

Draw (333/100)

Arsenal (19/4)

Odds courtesy of OddsShark

Date: Saturday, December 29

Time: 5:30 p.m. (GMT), 12:30 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: BT Sport 1 (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Preview

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

The festive period could not have gone better for Jurgen Klopp and his team, as they have cemented their position as favourites for the Premier League title with some brilliant form. Their anticipated main rivals and defending champions City have fallen away, with three defeats in their last four.

The Liverpool boss will view Saturday's fixture as an opportunity to put even more distance between them and the Manchester outfit, although with Spurs playing earlier in the day, there is a chance the gap will be cut to three points come kick-off at Anfield.

Still, Liverpool have dealt with every challenge that has come their way with aplomb so far this term, with the most striking aspect of their play the defensive solidity shown by the side:

Squawka Football put the start of the season being enjoyed by Liverpool into some context:

While Arsenal tend to traditionally be one of the toughest tests in the top flight, it feels as though Liverpool are playing them at an ideal time.

The Gunners have only won once in their last four games domestically, with the latest the disappointing draw at Brighton. Arsenal lacked spark in their attacking play, struggled to take hold of the game in midfield and made basic errors at the back.

At the moment, the team appear to be lacking an identity under manager Unai Emery:

Even so, if Arsenal are able to defend well they have the firepower in their ranks to secure a result, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continuing his red-hot form with the opener at Brighton.

It's rare a game goes by in the top flight when the division's top goalscorer doesn't make some sort of impression in the final third:

Arsenal have endured some torrid times at Anfield in recent years, having been hammered 4-0 in this fixture last season after a miserable display. Unai Emery, who is a much more pragmatic coach than his predecessor Arsene Wenger, will surely be conservative in his approach to this one as such.

Still, regardless of what Arsenal do it's difficult to see them halting this Liverpool juggernaut, as they are performing to such a high standard week after week. Anything other than a win for the league leaders would be a surprise.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Arsenal