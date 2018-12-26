Chuck Pagano Reportedly Interviews for Packers' Head Coaching Job

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers apparently like the past hires of the Indianapolis Colts.

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Wednesday that the Packers have interviewed Chuck Pagano for their head coaching vacancy. Meanwhile, Pro Football Talk reported Green Bay spoke to Jim Caldwell about the position, too.

Pagano replaced Caldwell in Indianapolis in 2012, where he went 53-43 in six seasons.

The Packers fired Mike McCarthy earlier this month after he spent 12-plus seasons at the helm. Joe Philbin has served as his interim replacement for the last three games, during which time the Packers have gone 2-1. Philbin is a potential permanent replacement, albeit an unlikely one.

Should the Packers want to keep Philbin on their staff, hiring Pagano could be the way to go. Pagano hired Philbin as his assistant head coach and offensive line coach in Indianapolis for the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

The Colts made the playoffs under Pagano in his first three seasons, although he was absent for much of his first year with the team after he was diagnosed with cancer. Bruce Arians won Coach of the Year as his replacement.

Indianapolis did not make the playoffs in Pagano's final three seasons, including a 4-12 mark in 2017. He was seemingly on the hot seat for much of the latter part of his tenure, thanks in part to his tension with general manager Ryan Grigson.

Whoever the Packers hire will get to work with Aaron Rodgers, so this job won't lack suitors. Based on the two candidates the Packers have reportedly interviewed, it appears as though they want their new head coach to have recent NFL head coaching experience.