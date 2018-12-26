Adrien Broner Arrested for Failing to Appear in Court for 2017 Traffic Arrest

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Adrien Broner's legal woes continued this week when the former four-division boxing champion was arrested for failing to appear in court.

Per TMZ Sports, Broner was arrested in Florida on Sunday after a warrant was issued when he failed to show up to court for a 2017 arrest for not having a driver's license, registration or proof of insurance and for speeding.

He was booked into county jail and later released, per court records obtained by TMZ.

Broner has endured his share of legal troubles throughout his boxing career. He was booked into Fulton County jail in February on a misdemeanor sexual battery charge after a woman accused him of groping her at a local mall.

Police in Covington, Kentucky arrested and booked Broner into Kenton County Detention Center last year for driving an SUV covered with eight bullet holes.

TMZ also reported on December 24 that Broner is being sued for $1.152 million by a New York jewelry store after checks he's been using to pay for merchandise have bounced.

Broner is scheduled to fight Manny Pacquiao for the WBA welterweight championship in Las Vegas on Jan. 19. The 29-year-old is winless in his last two fights, including a majority draw against Jessie Vargas in April.