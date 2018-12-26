Michael B. Jordan Endorses Deontay Wilder as Clubber Lang's Son in 'Creed 3'

Vianney Le Caer/Associated Press

Adonis Creed may have found the next challenger for his heavyweight championship in Deontay Wilder.

Speaking to TMZ Sports about Creed III, Michael B. Jordan endorsed Wilder as Clubber Lang's son in the potential sequel.

Wilder told TMZ earlier this month he would like to be the son of Mr. T's famous character from Rocky III.

In response to Wilder's plea, Sylvester Stallone told TMZ the WBC heavyweight champion is more than welcome to audition if he wants to get into acting.

"The answer is yes...come one, come all," Stallone said.

Convincingly putting Jordan in the ring with Wilder—who stands 6'7" tall—could prove difficult. By his own admission, Jordan is only 6'0".

But if there's one thing Hollywood loves more than a blockbuster franchise, it's a David vs. Goliath story with the underdog prevailing in the end.