Larry Fitzgerald Says Ndamukong Suh Didn't Poke Him in Eye, Says 'It's All Love'

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said that Ndamukong Suh didn't poke him in the eye when the Los Angeles Rams faced the Cardinals on Sunday.

In the video Fitzgerald was referencing, Suh was seen grabbing Fitzgerald's facemask and poking either at his eye or around his eye.

