Larry Fitzgerald Says Ndamukong Suh Didn't Poke Him in Eye, Says 'It's All Love'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 26, 2018

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said that Ndamukong Suh didn't poke him in the eye when the Los Angeles Rams faced the Cardinals on Sunday.

In the video Fitzgerald was referencing, Suh was seen grabbing Fitzgerald's facemask and poking either at his eye or around his eye.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Lindsay (Wrist) Done for Year

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Lindsay (Wrist) Done for Year

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    D.J. Swearinger Announces Return to Cardinals

    Arizona Cardinals logo
    Arizona Cardinals

    D.J. Swearinger Announces Return to Cardinals

    Jess Root
    via Cards Wire

    Mike McCarthy Reportedly Interested in Cardinals Job

    Arizona Cardinals logo
    Arizona Cardinals

    Mike McCarthy Reportedly Interested in Cardinals Job

    Jared Dubin
    via CBSSports.com

    3 Observations from Week 16 Offensive Snap Counts

    Arizona Cardinals logo
    Arizona Cardinals

    3 Observations from Week 16 Offensive Snap Counts

    Jess Root
    via Cards Wire