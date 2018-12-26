Larry Fitzgerald Says Ndamukong Suh Didn't Poke Him in Eye, Says 'It's All Love'December 26, 2018
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said that Ndamukong Suh didn't poke him in the eye when the Los Angeles Rams faced the Cardinals on Sunday.
Larry Fitzgerald @LarryFitzgerald
Wanted to address the video circulating from Sunday: I’ve known @NdamukongSuh since his college days and he’s a close friend of mine. Quality as a person matches his quality as a player. That video is just a friend clowning with another friend. No negative intent! It's all love
In the video Fitzgerald was referencing, Suh was seen grabbing Fitzgerald's facemask and poking either at his eye or around his eye.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
