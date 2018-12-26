Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens dominate the recent rivalry with the Cleveland Browns, winning 18 of the last 21 meetings straight up and going 5-1 against the spread over the last six.

However, Cleveland took the first meeting between these teams this season and would love to complete the sweep on Sunday afternoon in Baltimore.

NFL point spread: The Ravens opened as 6.5-point favorites; the total was 41.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

Why the Browns can cover the spread

The Browns ride a three-game winning streak into this contest after beating Cincinnati 26-18. Cleveland led the Bengals 16-0 at the half and scored the first seven points out of the locker room, then hung on from there.

Unfortunately for their financial backers, the Browns gave up 18 fourth-quarter points, then ended the game with three knees inside the Cincinnati 5-yard line and missed the cover as 10-point favorites at online betting sites.

On the day, Cleveland outgained the Bengals 493-209, and the vast majority of the yardage the Browns defense allowed came in garbage time.

Cleveland has now outgained four of its last six opponents and outrushed another four of its last six foes, going 5-1 SU and 4-2 ATS along the way.

The Browns are eliminated from playoff contention but they would surely love to post the team's first winning season since 2007 and maybe muck up the Ravens' playoff plans in the process.

Why the Ravens can cover the spread

Baltimore just pulled off a big-time win, beating a hot Los Angeles Chargers team out on the west coast 22-10.

The Ravens turned an early takeaway into a field goal and led 6-3 at the half, and then fell down 10-6 early in the third quarter. But they immediately regained the lead on a long Lamar Jackson touchdown pass and later secured the victory with a defensive touchdown.

On the night, Baltimore outgained Los Angeles 361-198, outrushed the Chargers 159-51 and won the turnover battle 3-1. So the Ravens have now outgained five of their last six opponents and outrushed each of their last six foes. They're also 5-1 SU and 4-2 ATS, averaging 219 yards per game on the ground, since rookie Lamar Jackson took over as the starter at quarterback.

At 9-6 overall Baltimore needs either a win or a Pittsburgh loss to make the playoffs. Considering the Steelers play Cincinnati, though, the Ravens should try to take care of business themselves.

Smart betting pick

Cleveland beat Baltimore 12-9 in overtime in October, and this game should be close as well. But Baltimore is coming off a big win on the other side of the country last week, and efforts like that can be hard to follow up.

The Ravens may still win this game outright, but smart money takes Cleveland and the points on the NFL odds.

