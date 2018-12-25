Warriors' Stephen Curry on Christmas Day Woes: 'I Don't Really Know'

David Sherman/Getty Images

Stephen Curry has been one of the best players in the NBA over the last decade, but the Golden State Warriors star hasn't lived up to expectations on Christmas Day.

Curry finished 5-of-17 from the field during Tuesday's 127-101 home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, although this was just one of several poor showings on Dec. 25.

Ben Golliver of the Washington Post noted the guard's struggles, plus the player's reaction after the latest bomb:

Everyone is allowed to have a bad game or two, but this appears to be a consistent problem for Curry as the Warriors compete nearly every year on the national stage.

Considering the two-time MVP entered the day averaging 29.2 points per game while shooting a career-high 46.5 percent from three-point range, there shouldn't be too much concern over the latest performance. However, Curry might want to change up his Christmas Eve regimen next year.