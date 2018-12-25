Royals Prospect Brady Singer Posts Video of Family Opening Special Christmas Gift

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

The holiday season is full of heartfelt moments, and Kansas City Royals minor leaguer Brady Singer came through with another one Tuesday.

The No. 18 pick in the 2018 MLB draft posted a video on Twitter of his parents reading an emotional letter thanking them for the support throughout his life and baseball career. It ended with an incredible Christmas gift as Singer said he'd pay off his parents' bank loan as well as all of their current debt:

Singer has yet to make his professional debut but signed a contract in July that included a $4.5 million signing bonus. This was apparently enough for him to pay his parents back for everything they've done for him.

The 22-year-old has a bright future ahead of him after winning the Dick Howser Trophy last season at the University of Florida, given to the best college baseball player in the country. And it didn't take long into his professional career for him to make a meaningful impact for two special people.